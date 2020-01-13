Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

