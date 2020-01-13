Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Aries Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.6% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.