Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.