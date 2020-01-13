Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.86

Media coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a daily sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.61. 4,892,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

