Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

