F3Logic LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $207.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

