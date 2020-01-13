F3Logic LLC Acquires 2,728 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

