F3Logic LLC Buys 27,466 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK opened at $6.25 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.