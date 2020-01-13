F3Logic LLC Buys 3,314 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 375,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 48,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.