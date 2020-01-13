F3Logic LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $201.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $159.26 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average of $188.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

