F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $188.93 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

