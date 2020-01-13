F3Logic LLC Purchases 2,703 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,540,000 after purchasing an additional 227,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.