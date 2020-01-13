F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF makes up 3.5% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 81,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

