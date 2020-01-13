F3Logic LLC Sells 13,108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.