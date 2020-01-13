Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,422,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 257,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANH. ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of FANH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.22. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

