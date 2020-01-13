FansTime Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX and CoinMex. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $568,833.00 and $71,221.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

