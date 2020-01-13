Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits Market Cap of $20,465.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $20,465.00 and $165.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.20 or 0.05818697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00114947 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

