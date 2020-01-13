Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,117 shares of company stock worth $1,158,832 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $309,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

