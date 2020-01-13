Feathercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, QBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2,493.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000646 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 264,175,960 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.