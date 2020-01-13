Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 304,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.93. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

