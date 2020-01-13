Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

FDUS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,355. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.