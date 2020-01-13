Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €81.00 by Nord/LB

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.95 ($79.01).

Fielmann stock traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €72.20 ($83.95). 27,113 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.43. Fielmann has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

