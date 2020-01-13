Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Shares of 14,310 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,047.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $192.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,352. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $194.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average of $176.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7169 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

