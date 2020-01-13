Financial Services Advisory Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,097,000 after buying an additional 1,323,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $110.16. 241,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,286. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $110.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4735 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

