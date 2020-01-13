Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,259,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $137.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

