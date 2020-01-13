Financial Services Advisory Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,610,000.

IAU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.81. 184,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,260,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

