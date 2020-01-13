First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

First American Financial stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,858,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1,664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 347,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 327,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

