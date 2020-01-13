First Commonwealth Financial Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.07 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

