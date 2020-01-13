First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

