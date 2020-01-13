FirstBlood (1ST) Price Hits $0.0715 on Major Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $13,318.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui and IDEX. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

