Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,506 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 85.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,970,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 639,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

