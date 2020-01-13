Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. Five9 has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

