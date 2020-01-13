FLC Capital Advisors Has $34.24 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 13.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $34,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

