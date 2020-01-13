FLC Capital Advisors Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,686,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.