Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Flex by 43.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flex by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92,254 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,069,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

