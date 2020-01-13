FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,322,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.40. 19,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

