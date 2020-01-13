Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $909.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $909.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.10 million and the lowest is $909.66 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $880.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

FLO stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

