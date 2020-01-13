Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.94. 250,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

