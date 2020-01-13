Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Tops $9.94

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $93.55 million and approximately $617,749.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 643.4% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for approximately $9.94 or 0.00118984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.22 or 0.05891183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,409,926 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.