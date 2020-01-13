Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $956.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Forestar Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth $2,682,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

