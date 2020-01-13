Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $116.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

