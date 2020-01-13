Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and IDAX. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $264,273.00 and approximately $6,248.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FCoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

