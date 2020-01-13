Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,475 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

