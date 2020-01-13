Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.34 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.9543 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

