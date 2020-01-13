Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after buying an additional 6,128,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $28,301,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Insiders purchased 64,500 shares of company stock worth $1,874,845 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

