Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

