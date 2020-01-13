Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,726 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

