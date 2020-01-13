Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,226 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.3074 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

