Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA) in the last few weeks:

1/9/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA opened at €72.46 ($84.26) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.56. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

