FREE Coin (FREE) Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market cap of $764,342.00 and $22,170.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

